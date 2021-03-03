Watch: Man cited, banned from Pueblo restaurant after harassing manager over mask requirement

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — A restaurant is pressing charges against a customer after their manager asked the man to put on his mask. The customer apparently refused and began harassing, yelling, and cursing at the employee.

This incident happened at Do Drop Inn on Pueblo’s southside.

FOX21 spoke to the manger of the store, Autumn Dowling who said something’s got to give. These rules are in place to help them survive.

“I feel like by reading signs on the door and then coming in, you agree to those terms in a way,” Dowling said. “I feel like I’ve dealt with every situation but Saturday takes the cake.”

Part of the situation was caught on surveillance camera. See video below:

In the video above you can see the camera captures the man getting in the manager’s face. You can see him pointing fingers, backing her up against a table, and she said he was cursing at her. Autumn Dowling is the manager and says at this point she was asking him to leave. There is signage clearly stating the mask mandate at the entrance and every table.

Dowling added they just received their 5-star certification on Friday, so they have to require customers to put their masks on when they get up from the table for any reason.

“When he came out of the bathroom that’s when I told him, I said sir if you can’t wear a mask we have to ask you to leave,” Dowling said.

Other employees tried to step in and shortly called the police.

Sgt. Frank Ortega responded to the “disturbance” call and said they get one or two calls like this every day.

“[The calls are] primarily business related, it’s more convenient stores than restaurants. But still, the employees are just trying to do what they are told what They are obligated to do.”

Dowling wanted to speak out so th epublic knows what these businesses are dealing with.

“The fight is becoming exhausting and somethings gotta give,” Dowling said. “After that, I was like I’m done. We’re just tired, we don’t want to fight we just want to be here to serve everyone and do our jobs.”

The man was charged with harassment and trespassing, meaning he won’t be able to go to the restaurant again.