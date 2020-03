DENVER (KDVR) -- The state of Colorado's official mobile app, myColorado, now has new features to support Gov. Jared Polis’ order to stay at home. Convenient access to COVID-19 information, 17 additional Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) services, COVID-19 alerts and state of Colorado job opportunities are some of the new features available.

“The new features in the myColorado mobile app support the practice of social distancing by providing easy access to state services from a smartphone, which is critical as we get through the COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Theresa Szczurek, Ph.D., the executive director and chief of Colorado's Office of Information Technolgy (OIT).