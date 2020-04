DENVER (KDVR) -- In an open letter to Denver's hotels and motels, Mayor Michael Hancock said the Colorado Convention Center will be converted into a 2,000-bed field hospital for COVID-19 patients. In the letter sent Monday, Hancock said the change will happen this month.

In the meantime, Hancock is requesting 3,300 hotel rooms "to meet the anticipated need among people experiencing homelessness and the needs of our local hospitals in the weeks ahead."