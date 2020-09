BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) - A public health order issued Thursday by Boulder County Health bans people age 18 to 22 from gathering in groups in the city of Boulder and requires residents living at certain addresses to stay at home for 14 days.

Boulder County Health Department said it issued this order because COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in Boulder county for almost three straight weeks with the majority due to transmission among Boulder residents aged 18-22, particularly those attending the University of Colorado Boulder and living in the Hill neighborhood.