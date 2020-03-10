Watch Live: Governor Polis makes ‘important announcement’ on coronavirus cases in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR)– Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to make an important announcement Tuesday related to COVID-19 cases in Colorado.

Governor Polis said the announcement would happen at 9:45 a.m. The press conference will be available here, on FOX31 and on the FOX31 Facebook page.

Governor Polis said he will be joined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Office of Emergency Management, Colorado Department of Public Safety and the State Communicable Disease Epidemiologist.

You can stay up-to-date on all information related to the coronavirus in Colorado by following our live blog.