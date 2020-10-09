Gov. Polis says mask mandate will be extended, upward trend continues

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis said the mask mandate in Colorado will be extended as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase throughout the state.

“Just wear a mask. This is simple. You should. Why do you need to be told by your county or your city or by Gov. Polis? That’s not even a relevant thing,” Polis said.

“Don’t wait for your city or county or Gov. Polis to say wear a mask. Wear one because you love yourself, you love your family and you love your community.”

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the total number of cases in the state was 75,785. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 was 1,997. Among outbreaks, notably there were six office/indoor workspace, four camps/education/childcare and four restaurant/bar reported for the week of Oct. 4.

Polis said there are about 830 more COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday. Using several data charts, he said the highest number of hospitalizations is among the white race/ethnicity and the average age is 54.

The coronavirus is not only in metro areas, Polis said. The Denver metro area comprises 56% of the cases, constituting over 40% outside of the Mile High City.

Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties are teetering on stricter guidelines as cases have increased over the past two weeks.

