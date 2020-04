DENVER (KDVR) -- Following new guidelines from Gov. Jared Polis and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear a non-medical, cloth face covering in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, people are looking for options at home.

Manufactured masks, such as N95 masks, are needed for healthcare workers and should not be worn by members of the public. They are already in short supply and are needed by people on the front lines of treating people with COVID-19.