Watch: DPS sues federal government in joint effort to protect public schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is suing the federal government, along with districts and states across the country. The lawsuit is against the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary, Betsy Devos.

Every Denver Public School Board Member voted in favor of the lawsuit.

It aims to block COVID-19 relief money from going to private schools.

Under the CARES Act, the massive coronavirus relief bill passed by congress, public schools across the country are set to receive $13 billion to cover pandemic-related costs.

Devos wants to re-route millions of dollars to private schools. The lawsuit seeks to overturn that guidance, saying it violates federal law.

The lawsuit says the money was meant for low-income students and this rule change diverts money to higher-income schools, many of which are private.

Public school districts are pushing back to have all future funding go only to public schools, including DPS.

DPS Board Member Tay Anderson tweeted:

Denver Public Schools is signing on with the @splcenter in a lawsuit against @BetsyDeVosED and the @usedgov to protect CARES funding, meant for students in need, from being siphoned off to private schools. — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) July 22, 2020

Denver Public Schools is signing on with the southern poverty law center in a lawsuit against Betsy DeVos and the US Department of Education to protect CARES funding, meant for students in need, from being siphoned off to private schools.

The Department of Education declied to comment on the pending lawsuit.

A press conference will happen at 9 a.m. You can watch it live in the app and on the FOX31 Facebook page.