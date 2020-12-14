Watch live at 8 a.m.: Colorado receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Denver (KDVR) – Colorado will receive its initial shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

The first doses of the vaccine will be administered to health care workers at 2 p.m. at UC Health Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins. Gov. Jared Polis will be in attendance.

Colorado is set to receive 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first shipment. Next week, the state will receive 95,600 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, provided it also receives emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).