Watch live at 3 p.m.: Colorado drafts guide for reopening schools in the fall

Olivia Bucks, left, helps her son Keith Bucks, center, with an online class assignment while Ashton Morris, right, works on a handwriting lesson from their first grade class at Arco Iris Spanish Immersion School in Beaverton, Ore. Bucks works from home selling books online and now spends her time between working on her business and helping her sons with their school work. They are using her work laptop to access their classroom assignments. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

DENVER (KDVR) — As schools look forward to the start of the 2020-21 school year under the extraordinary circumstances brought on by COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Education working alongside district leaders, the Governor’s Office and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has developed draft guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.

The guidance in the document will be adjusted over the summer based on feedback and the evolving COVID-19 situation.

We will stream the press conference at 3 p.m. here and on the FOX31 Facebook page.