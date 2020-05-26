Watch live at 3 p.m.: Colorado drafts guide for reopening schools in the fall

DENVER (KDVR) — As schools look forward to the start of the 2020-21 school year under the extraordinary circumstances brought on by COVID-19, the Colorado Department of Education working alongside district leaders, the Governor’s Office and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment has developed draft guidance for the reopening of schools in the fall.
The guidance in the document will be adjusted over the summer based on feedback and the evolving COVID-19 situation.
