DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 is changing the way a special summer camp operates this year. Camp Wapiyapi has brought joy to pediatric cancer patients across Colorado for more than 20 years. The camp, usually hosted in the Woodland Park area, has moved online this year.

Wapiyapi is a Lakota Sioux word that means healing. The camp focuses on healing outside of the hospital setting and allows kids to have fun. Every summer, children facing cancer take a weeklong break from doctor appointments to participate in the camp.