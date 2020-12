DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and share the “Roadmap to In-Person Learning” at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor Polis will be joined by the Colorado Commissioner of Education and the Co-Chairs of the Back-to-School Working Group.

