Watch: Gov. Polis provides update on COVID-19, fan attendance at Broncos’ games

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis provided an update on COVID-19 in Colorado on Tuesday.

His update included the announcement that the Denver Broncos will allow fans in a limited capacity at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sept. 27, according to multiple sources.

In July, the Broncos released plans for how tickets could be distributed this season. People with season tickets will have priority.

Broncos to allow fans for Week 3 matchup against Buccaneers, sources say

You can watch the press conference above and in the FOX31 News App.