Watch live at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on the state’s response to COVID-19.
You can watch the live news conference above. We will update this story after the news conference ends.
Until then, here are our latest stories on COVID-19 in Colorado.
- ‘Viral Shedding’; What is it and how long can you shed COVID-19?
- COVID-19 Timeline: Why it’s crucial to quarantine for 14 days after exposure
- COVID-19: When should I quarantine? When can I see people if I’ve been exposed? Here are the facts
- List: Support Colorado restaurants during COVID-19 Level Red
- Level Red: What are the guidelines? Many counties move to tighter COVID-19 restrictions Friday