Watch live at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide a news conference on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. with an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

You can watch the news conference above. We will update this story once the conference is over.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories