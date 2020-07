DENVER (KDVR) -- Cherry Creek restaurants are getting by with a little help from local businesses, customers receive a $25 “thank you” gift card for taking part in the “Dine Out to Help Out Cherry Creek” program.

Diners can order takeout or dine in, anyone who spends $25 or more at 33 participating restaurants will receive a $25 “thank you” gift card to use at the same location during a return visit.