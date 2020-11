DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on COVID-19 in Colorado at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate surged above 12 percent on Sunday. Many counties in Colorado have moved to a Safer at Home Level Orange on the COVID-19 dial.

