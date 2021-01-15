Watch live at 12:30 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides Friday update on COVID-19 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado’s response to COVID-19 on Friday.
The news conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. You can watch it above.
We will update this story when the news conference ends.
by: Dara Bitler
