Colorado Gov. Jared Polis makes a point during a news conference about the increase in COVID-19 cases and how parents need to enroll their children in school during the pandemic Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and explain new models during a news conference on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

This news conference comes as Colorado’s positivity rate moved above 11 percent on Wednesday.

You can watch the news conference live above. We will update this story once the news conference ends.