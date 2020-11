DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 as cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.

Gov. Polis and Mayor Hancock will be joined by Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia and Colorado Speaker-designate Alex Garnett.

You can watch the news conference above. We will update this story with details from the news conference after it ends.