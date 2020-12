DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will provide an update on COVID-19 in our state on Wednesday at 12:05 p.m.

The news conference will feature Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, CDPHE’s Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist, and CDPHE’s Scott Sherman, Brigadier General.

You can watch the news conference above. We will update this story once it ends.