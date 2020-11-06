Watch live at 11:30 a.m.: Mayor Hancock will provide on update on COVID-19 in Denver as cases surge

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at a news conference about COVID-19 on May 14, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on COVID-19 in Denver and Denver County at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

As of Thursday, Denver’s COVID-19 positivity rate was at 9.4% over the past 2 weeks.

The news conference follows a strong plea from Governor Jared Polis on Thursday for Coloradoan’s to avoid social gatherings, stay socially distanced and wear masks.

Currently, about 1 out of every 100 people in the Denver area is contagious.

You can watch the news conference live above. We will update this story when the news conference is over.

