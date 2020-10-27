Watch live at 11:30 a.m.: Mayor Hancock provides Tuesday update on COVID-19 in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on COVID-19 in Denver on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

This update follows a strong warning from the City and County of Denver on Monday.

In a tweet, the City and County of Denver said, “Denver’s COVID-19 situation is looking bad. Really bad. No seriously, what we are doing isn’t working. This could force us into another Stay at Home order. We can do better. Wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and wash your hands.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis will also provide an update on COVID-19 at 12:30 p.m.