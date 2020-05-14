Watch Live at 11:30 a.m.: 30+ planes to fly over metro Denver to honor essential workers, raise money for COVID Relief Fund

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 30 planes will fly over metro Denver Thursday to raise money for the Colorado COVID Relief Fund and honor essential workers.

The effort is being organized by Gov. Jared Polis, Lockheed Martin and Mile High United Way.

The “aerial parade” will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday.

The planes will take off from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield and will fly as far south as Castle Rock and as far north as Longmont.

The flyover is “both a salute to essential workers and a fundraising awareness platform for the Colorado COVID Relief Fund,” organizers said.

Lockheed Martin will match donations up to $500,000.

Contributions can be made online.

The COVID Relief Fund is hosted by Mile High United Way and aims to “raise, and coordinate allocation of funds based on prevention, impact and recovery needs of community-based organizations in Colorado.”

Eligible community-based organizations can each receive a grant of up to $25,000.

The planes will be flown by local aviators who are donating their time and resources to the effort, organizers said.

“The planes in this aerial fundraising parade will vary in type, style and speed ranging from small jets to propeller planes. They are all Civilian Aircraft and most planes are former Military Aircraft known as ‘Warbirds.’ The others are civilian Air Show aerobatic aircraft. Aircraft will fly together in formation groupings organized by speed while traversing the Metro area,” organizers said in a press release. “From their homes, viewers will see three to four total groups of planes fly overhead at approximately 150 miles per hour.”

A map of the planned route is below:

People are encouraged to watch the flyover from their homes.