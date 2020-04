EDWARDS, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they say refused to comply with the Village Market’s and Eagle County Public Health Order of keeping 6 feet away from customers and employees.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was asked to step back and then he went on a rant of how the employee was falling for what he called 'media hype'. He then got between a customer and an employee and purposely coughed on the products that the other customer was purchasing.