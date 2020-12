Denver Mayor Michael Hancock speaks during a news conference about the rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday at 11 a.m., Mayor Michael B. Hancock and Department of Public Health & Environment executive director Bob McDonald will provide an update on Denver’s response to COVID-19, including an update on current data and trends, and city planning around vaccine distribution and vaccine safety.

You can watch the news conference live above. We will update this story with any new information once the news conference ends.