Watch live at 11 a.m.: Mayor Hancock provides Friday update on COVID-19 in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other city leaders, will provide an update on COVID-19 this morning at 11:00 a.m. You can watch it above.
This story will be updated shortly with details from the news conference.
by: Dara BitlerPosted: / Updated:
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, along with other city leaders, will provide an update on COVID-19 this morning at 11:00 a.m. You can watch it above.
This story will be updated shortly with details from the news conference.