DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael Hancock will hold a news conference on Friday at 11 a.m. as cases of COVID-19 surge in Colorado.

The mayor will issue new public health orders regarding additional requirements for wearing face coverings and group gatherings.

You can watch the press conference above. We will update this story when the news conference is over.

Governor Jared Polis will also hold a news conference on Friday at 1 p.m. We will stream it here and in the FOX31 app.