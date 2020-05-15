Colorado Air National Guard to fly over mountains, Western Slope, Plains to honor front line workers

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly over a number of communities in the mountains, on the Plains and on the Western Slope Friday to honor front line workers.
The flyover comes after one last week during which the Colorado Air National Guard flew over the Front Range as well as some communities on the Plains and in the mountains.
“As much as we wanted to include all of the critical Coloradans who are leading the fight against COVID-19 during the first flyover, we had to prioritize based on where the highest number of cases were,” 140th Wing Commander U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler said in a statement.
Fuel limitations prevented the planes from covering the whole state last week, Fesler said.
The flyover is separate from one planned Thursday for the Denver metro area.
Friday’s flyover will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Jets will fly over health care facilities in the following communities: Brighton, Granby, Kremmling, Rifle, Fruita, Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Cortez, Durango, Pagosa Springs, Alamosa, Trinidad, La Junta and Parker.
“We know there are many more cities and towns throughout the state where people are making significant sacrifices to battle the pandemic, so we’ve gotten approval to do one more flyover mission to salute as many more heroes as possible,” he said.
The flyover is part of Operation American Resolve, which aims to boost morale during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The approximate times for the flyover arriving in each location are as follows:
11:03 a.m. – Platte Valley Medical Center, Brighton
11:11 a.m. – Middle Park Medical Center, Granby
11:14 a.m. – Kremmling Memorial Hospital, Kremmling
11:24 a.m. – Grand River Health, Rifle
11:31 a.m. – Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Fruita
11:33 a.m.- Community Hospital, Grand Junction
11:37 a.m. – Saint Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center Heliport, Grand Junction
11:42 a.m. – Delta County Memorial Hospital, Delta
11:45 a.m. – Montrose Memorial Hospital Heliport, Montrose
11:55 a.m. – Southwest Memorial Hospital-Emergency Room, Cortez
12:00 p.m. – Animas Surgical Hospital, Mercy Regional Medical Center, Durango
12:06 p.m. – Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Pagosa Springs
12:14 p.m. – SLV Health Regional Medical Center, Alamosa
12:24 p.m. – Mt. San Rafael Hospital, Trinidad
12:33 p.m. – Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center Helipad, La Junta
12:48 p.m. – Parker Adventist Hospital, Parker