New COVID-19 vaccine hotline in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) provided an update on COVID-19 on Monday.

During the news conference, CDPHE announced a new COVID-19 vaccine hotline.

The hotline number is: 1-877-268-2926.

From now until the end of Jan., the vaccine hotline will be staffed Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting in Feb., the hotline will be staffed 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

CDPHE said that while cases of COVID-19 are down in Colorado, they are still high compared to levels we saw over the summer.

CDPHE said it believes current restrictions will likely remain in place until at least this summer.