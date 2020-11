Denver Mayor Michael Hancock at a news conference about COVID-19 on May 14, 2020.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will provide an update on COVID-19 on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

You can watch the virtual news conference above.

It comes as Denver prepares to move to Level Red on the state’s new COVID-19 dial at 5 p.m. on Friday due to an alarming rise in coronavirus cases.

