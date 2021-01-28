Watch live at 10 a.m.: Mayor Hancock provides update on Denver COVID-19 trends, vaccine distribution

DENVER (KDVR) — Mayor Michael B. Hancock and city officials will provide an update on Denver’s response to COVID-19, including current data and trends, city planning and preparation for vaccine distribution and implementation of the state’s 5 Star Program in Denver.

The news conference will happen at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can watch the news conference above.

Mayor Hancock said the city will reopen the Emergency Operations Center to focus on vaccine efforts.

Applications for the Denver Five Star Program will open next Tuesday, Feb. 2. Businesses will be able to apply to get pre-certified to become a Five Star business. The program cap will be at 500 businesses.

We will update this story once the news conference ends.