Watch: Inside the setup of 2,200-bed COVID-19 medical facility at Colorado Convention Center

DENVER (KDVR) — Crews from the Army Corps of Engineers on Friday showed the work that is being done on a medical facility for coronavirus patients being built at the Colorado Convention Center.

Plans call for a 2,200-bed “Tier 3 Medical Shelter” to be used, if needed, for patients recovering from COVID-19 who need less medical attention, so critical patients can be in Intensive Care Units.

Gov. Jared Polis said Friday he hopes the state doesn’t have to use it at all, but said it is possible dozens or hundreds of patients may end up needing to be in the facility.

This video is a recording of an unedited live feed of the walk-though.