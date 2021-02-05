Watch: Gov. Polis to address COVID-19 in Colorado at 12:45 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan announced an updated COVID dial for the state.

All of the Denver metro area is expected to move to Level Yellow on Saturday as Colorado institutes new COVID-19 dial, Hunsaker Ryan announced.

Prelim COVID-19 dial levels beginning Feb. 6 (Credit: CDPHE_

Polis announced last week that educators and people age 65 and up will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Feb. 8.

As vaccinations continue to roll out, medical establishments and local leaders have organized mass drive-thru sites around the Denver metro area.

