Watch: Gov. Polis provides COVID-19 update and talks about supporting restaurants

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis is set to hold a weekly update on COVID-19 in the state at 12:30 p.m. today.

As part of the news conference, Polis is expected to talk about how Colorado residents can help support the restaurant industry.

He will be joined by Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association, Aileen Reilly, owner of Beast + Bottle and Coperta, and Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy Colorado.

starting at 12:30 p.m.