Watch: Gov. Polis, First Gentleman Reis discuss their COVID-19 experiences

Gov. Polis and First Gentleman Reis in a YouTube video posted Dec. 11, 2020. Credit: Gov. Polis’ Office

DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis spoke about their experiences with COVID-19 on Friday.

In a video posted to YouTube, Reis thanked the public for the well wishes and support during their illnesses. The pair tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 28.

Polis encouraged Coloradans to avoid large gatherings, social distance, wash their hands and wear a mask.

Reis said he experienced headache, lower abdominal pain, a worsening of shortness of breath and considerable fatigue. The family doctor told Reis to go to the hospital when his breathing problems increased.

Reis credits the medical team for catching increased inflammation before it got to be a major problem. He was treated with a five-day course of corticosteroid of Dextromethadone and a daily Remdesivir drip.

With the treatments, Reis’ symptoms improved and he was released from the hospital. He wears a remote vital sign monitor so doctors can keep track of his progress.

Polis had mild symptoms. His family doctor advised taking a low-dose aspirin daily.

Polis and Reis thanked the medical professionals for the care they received.