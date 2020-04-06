Watch Live: Gov. Polis’ statewide address on coronavirus at 6:30 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a statewide address coronavirus in Colorado at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

You can watch live in this story (we will stream a replay of the latest news until the address begins).

FOX31 & Channel 2 will also carry the address on TV.

While the governor will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19, the specific details of his address are not currently known.

As of Monday, there have been 5,172 cases of COVID-19 in Colorado, 150 deaths, and 994 hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The statewide stay-at-home order issued by Polis is set to end this Saturday, April 11. In Denver, Mayor Michael Hancock on Monday officially extended the city and county’s stay-at-home order to April 30.

Last week, the governor advised everyone in Colorado to wear non-medical cloth face coverings outside their homes, not long before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the same advice.