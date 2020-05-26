Watch: Colorado Dept. of Education discusses draft of guidelines for reopening schools in fall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Education plans to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday discussing a draft of guidelines for the reopening of schools in the fall.

According to the education department, the guidance is fluid and may change during the summer based on the evolution COVID-19 in Colorado.

LINK: View the draft guidance on the state’s website.

The following people are scheduled to speak Tuesday:

Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes

Colorado Education Associate Commissioner Rhonda Haniford

Colorado State School Nurse Consultant Sarah Blumenthal

Therese Pilonetti, manager of CDPHE’s Institutions and Emerging Programs Unit.