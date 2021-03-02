Watch at 12:45 p.m.: Gov. Polis updates state on COVID-19, vaccines

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis discusses COVID-19 vaccines in the state during a press conference on Feb. 9, 2021.

DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update to Colorado’s COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout from the Governor’s Mansion Tuesday afternoon.

Late last week, the governor announced a change to the next phases of vaccine distribution, and timing for eligibility.

Polis announced that Phase 1B.3 has been split and will begin March 5. It now only includes people over age 60, people with two or more health factors and workers in frontline grocery and agriculture positions. This is expected to be about 1 million people

The new Phase 1B.4 is expected to begin on or around March 21. As currently structured, it will include people over age 50, people with high risk conditions and frontline workers in the following fields: higher education, restaurants and food service, essential manufacturing, the United States Postal Service, faith leaders, public health workers, human service workers, and essential journalists. This is expected to be about 2.5 million people.

Learn more about the updated Colorado COVID-19 vaccine phases.

You can watch a the Gov. Polis’ news conference above.