DENVER (KDVR) -- The pandemic has taken a hit on the United States economy and many people across the county and here in Colorado are struggling with unemployment but reports from the Division of Labor Force Statistics stated some people are having to leave the work force to be at home.

The report from National Bureau of Economic Research, stated the COVID-19 recession is tougher on women. One of the reasons stated was because they have to be home taking care of the children.