Watch at 1:10 p.m.: Colorado health experts weigh in on COVID response

DENVER (KDVR) – Health experts at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be providing an update on how the state is continuing to confront COVID issues.

Denver is one example of a city and county tasked with mandating a COVID vaccine for its employees. As of Thursday, the city reported 98% percent of full-time workers are complying.

What is the rest of the state doing to do combat COVID cases? A press conference is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. Health officials who will be speaking include:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, CDPHE

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE

Lt. Col. Jamie Pieper, Colorado National Guard, senior advisor for COVID-19 response