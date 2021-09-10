1/4 Coloradans are unvaccinated, but account for 81% of hospitalization

DENVER (KDVR) — Unvaccinated Coloradans account for a disproportionate amount of the state’s hospitalizations, according to the latest data from Colorado’s health department.

Out of the 894 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19, 726 of them are unvaccinated. While 168 of those patients are fully vaccinated, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data indicates most of them are age 65 years or older and have compromised immune systems.

Gov. Polis discussed the latest vaccine mandate announced by President Biden and how it affects Colorado in his latest press briefing Friday.

Polis was joined by COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, both from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

