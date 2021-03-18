Watch at 1:05 p.m.: CDPHE to hold news conference ahead of next phase in vaccine distribution

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DENVER (KDVR) — A new phase of vaccine distribution in Colorado is set to begin tomorrow, and many Coloradans have concerns about how equitable the process has been and what action is being taken moving forward.

Phase 1.b.4 includes all Coloradans over the age of 50, as well as an adult with one comorbidity, frontline workers in restaurants and other fields and expanded access for people involved in state and local government.

Learn more about the updated Colorado COVID-19 vaccine phases.

Today at 1:05 p.m., the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is set to hold a news conference providing an update on the virus’ spread and vaccination efforts. Details have not been released, but CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Eric France, UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force Brigadier General Scott Sherman, and CDPHE State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Emily Travanty are sent to speak.

