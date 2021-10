DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado health officials will be talking about the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the importance of flu shots on Friday at 10:40 a.m.

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist — both with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment — will be speaking.

Catch the full press conference live on FOX31 NOW.