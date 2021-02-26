Watch at 1 p.m.: Gov. Polis provides update on COVID-19 vaccination in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is set to provide an update about COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.

So far, nearly 70% of people over the age of 70 have been vaccinated. They, along with moderate risk healthcare workers, make up Phase 1.b.1.

Additionally, vaccinations are being given out to people in Phase 1.b.2, which covers educators, people between the ages of 65-69, and those who are involved in the continuity of state government.

