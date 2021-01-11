Washing your nose can stop the spread of COVID-19

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) — When it comes to COVID 19 hygiene, you know you’re supposed to wash your hands. But have you thought about washing your nose? Nate Jones certainly has. He is the president of Utah Based Hygiene company, XLEAR.

Doug Jessop recently sat down with him for an extended Jessop’s Journal interview. You can see the entire interview by CLICKING HERE. This story is an excerpt of that interview.

Jessop asked Jones what kind of studies have been done since this pandemic.

He said, “There’s actually been a lot of papers on the topic on nasal hygiene. Even in the Journal of American Medical Association. There’s been a couple of them that looks at just using the saline. Even the authors of those papers said, this would probably work better if you put viricidal agents or antiviral agent that blocks the virus in the nose. There was another one where they were looking at iodine. And the closing arguments of the paper are, anything we can do to lessen the viral load in the nose is going to lessen the severity of the symptoms and it’s going to reduce the shedding which is the spread of the virus to other people. The studies that we’ve done at Utah State University , show that not only does our nasal spray destroys the virus, but the studies at the University of Tennessee blocks the ability of the virus to adhere to the tissue. And there was another paper that was published in I think Science magazine. It actually describes the action of the xylitol blocking viral adhesion.”

“XLEAR Nasal Spray is not a drug, so there are restrictions on what they can and cannot say”, Jones explained.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, 90 percent of the viral load from COVID-19 comes from inside the nose.

“We can make health claims because we are a hygiene tool. We can’t make disease claims. We can say that you are washing away bacteria. But we can’t say that it prevents ear infections. That’s kind of like saying, washing your hands doesn’t do anything, it gets rid of the bacteria and it’s one of the most effective things that you can do.” shared Jones.

