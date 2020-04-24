Walmart shut down after married couple dies from COVID-19

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Sandra and Gus Kunz died two days apart after 16 years of marriage. Both from COVID-19.

Sandra Kunz, 72, died on April 18, and Gus Kunz, 63, died on April 20.

Sandra was a cashier at an Aurora Walmart that was shut down by the Tri-County Health Department Thursday afternoon.

TCHD considered the store at 14000 E. Exposition Ave., the center of an outbreak that not only led to the deaths of the Kunz’s, but a 69-year-old store security guard as well.

Six employees have since tested positive and three more are awaiting test results.

Bonnie Williams had known the Kunz’s for 35 years and remembers the day Gus called her to say he had to call an ambulance for his wife.

“If you have not been affected by this don’t think it’s a joke and it’s a lie because it’s not it’s devastating,” said Williams.

The 51-year-old said Sandra ended up on a ventilator never knowing her husband would soon end up in the same hospital where he would die two days after her.

“It’s a Godsend that maybe she did go because then she wouldn’t have to wake up to all the devastation,” Williams said.

Williams is now taking care of the couple’s two pets, a bird named Joker and a dog named Riley.

On Sandra’s facebook page, Williams wrote on behalf of the pets, “We love you mom and dad, we’re going to miss you, but don’t worry about us we are in good hands.”

On March 27, Sandra had updated her Facebook Profile picture with a photo of her and her husband with the words, “Stay Home, Stay Safe” captioned in the bottom.

Days later Sandra would be receiving treatment at the Aurora Medical Center and her husband would post, “Would be cool if people stopped leaving used Latex gloves and masks all over parking of store they were just in.”

Felisha Grindle first worked with Sandra at Walmart for a number of years before recently changing jobs where she worked in security on DIA related construction projects with Gus.

“They were so close together that one couldn’t live without the other.”

Both Williams and Grindle told FOX31 they’re glad the health department shut down the Walmart until it could be cleaned.

“I‘d rather see everyone safer at home than for this to continue happening to people I love and people I work with,” said Grindle.

Friends said Sandra Kunz had been on oxygen before the coronavirus outbreak because of past pneumonia issues, but they were unaware of Gus having any serious preexisting health issues.

Sandra Kunz had an adult son from a prior relationship, but friends say he died in a car accident about two years ago.