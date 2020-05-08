Vulnerable Coloradans can refuse return-to-work offers and continue receiving unemployment benefits, state says

DENVER (KDVR) — As Coloradans return to work through a phased reopening, the state will allow vulnerable workers to continue receiving unemployment.

For three weeks, Colorado has seen a slight decrease in initial regular claims, according to the Department of Labor and Employment. However, Colorado paid more than $315 million in benefits last month.

“In April we paid three times the amount of benefits than we paid in the Great Recession,” said Cher Haavind with the state Department of Labor and Employment.

As employers reopen, the state says older Coloradans and those with health conditions may refuse a return-to-work offer and still receive unemployment benefits.

Employees can successfully refuse return-to-work offers if an employer is not complying with physical distancing or other health department mandates. Also, a successful claim can be made if an employee is part of a group considered more vulnerable to COVID-19 illness or if a worker is caring for someone with COVID-19.

“Those might all be reasons why they could refuse the return-to-work [offer] and still collect benefits,” said a state labor official during a Zoom press conference on Thursday.

Over the past seven weeks, Colorado has tallied 419,547 unemployment claims.

The industries hit the hardest include food services, retail and health care.