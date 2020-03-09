Volleyball tournament at Colorado Convention Center suspends handshakes, high fives

DENVER (KDVR) — A volleyball tournament taking place at the Colorado Convention Center has implemented new rules for its players due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Participants are being asked to shy away from congratulating fellow teammates and opposing players in a traditional way.

“Until further notice, as a precaution, team handshakes/high fives/etc. before or after matches should be suspended,” said Jamie Davis, CEO of USA Volleyball.

The tournament is a USA Volleyball sanctioned event.

“Now we just have to go to the 10 foot line and wave,” explained Adison Armstrong, a participant. "That was pretty weird for a bit, but now it’s just fine. It’s just something we'll do, I guess”.

Signs reminding people to wash their hands frequently have also been placed around the convention center.

On Colorado Crossroad’s website, there’s a note for players explaining how to clean/sanitize their volleyballs.

Last year, nearly 57,000 people attended the volleyball tournament in Denver.