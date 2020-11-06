Visits with Santa Claus take on a different feel during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — Bass Pro Shops announced that Santa Claus will in fact be paying an in-person visit to their Denver store this Christmas season.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions, a face-to-face encounter with Mr. Claus will be quite different than before.

“It is a pretty big deal. We are going to have Santa Claus here behind our glare-free Plexiglass shield,” said Ian Ebersole, Bass Pro Shops co-manager. “We want to make sure that kids and their families have a great time and to relax and to enjoy themselves and not have to worry about COVID when they come into our store.”

In addition to Santa’s spit screen, other COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

“We have a sanitation crew that moves through Santa’s Wonderland. They disinfect every single high-contact surface,” said Ebersole.

Some of the usual hands-on attractions will not be there this year. But the laser arcade and the bow-and-arrow stations will sure be a hit.

You may come for the ho ho ho, but you will leave with a memory that will last a lifetime, a picture with a man whose belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly when he laughs.